Decred Reaches Market Cap of $286.51 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $18.19 or 0.00042704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $286.51 million and $4.68 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,750,003 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars.

