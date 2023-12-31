DEI Price Tops $0.0252 on Major Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $187.55 million and $584.71 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00171878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009376 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

