Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Update

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,500 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 630,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 231,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Draganfly Stock Performance

Shares of DPRO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 287,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,078. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. Draganfly has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Draganfly alerts:

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 335.22% and a negative net margin of 517.52%. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Draganfly will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPRO shares. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Draganfly in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Draganfly in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Draganfly

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Draganfly

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Draganfly by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Draganfly by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Draganfly during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 2,128.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Draganfly in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Draganfly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.