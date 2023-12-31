E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the November 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of E-Home Household Service by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 333,332 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

E-Home Household Service Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of EJH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,897,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,115. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. E-Home Household Service has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

