Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 118.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,123 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $22.25. 130,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,481. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $24.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.149 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

