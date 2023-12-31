ELIS (XLS) Price Down 9.2% This Week

ELIS (XLS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $4,519.48 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00020512 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,348.09 or 1.00032534 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012018 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011023 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00172433 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02821548 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,098.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

