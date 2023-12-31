ERC20 Price Down 42.3% This Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 25.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.36 million and approximately $234.18 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 42.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00020686 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,332.99 or 1.00047082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012046 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00172798 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01242281 USD and is up 13.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,679.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

