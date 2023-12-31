ERC20 Trading 49.8% Lower This Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 49.8% lower against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $12.21 million and $437.86 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00021514 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,617.70 or 0.99986892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011995 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010920 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00177567 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01242281 USD and is up 13.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,679.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

