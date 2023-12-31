Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Short Interest Update

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 462,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.49. The stock had a trading volume of 176,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,030. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.44. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

