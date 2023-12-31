Filecoin Price Reaches $7.10 on Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.10 or 0.00016675 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $3.48 billion and approximately $831.17 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,991,266 coins and its circulating supply is 489,968,666 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

