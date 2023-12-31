Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 24th.
Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.63.
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
