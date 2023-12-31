Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 24th.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BDL

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.63.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.