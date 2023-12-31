FlatQube Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.41 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $1,226.44 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.18826106 USD and is up 6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $923.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

