Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Down 25.8% in December

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 12,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,041. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.57.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Further Reading

