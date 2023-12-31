GXChain Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $24.59 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002015 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000857 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

