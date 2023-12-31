Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Update

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the November 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Halma Stock Performance

HLMAF traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. Halma has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

