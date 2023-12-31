Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Up 5.5% This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $3.84 or 0.00009068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $140.25 million and approximately $11,767.45 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

