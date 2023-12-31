Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Hong Kong Technology Venture Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of HKTVY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. Hong Kong Technology Venture has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $17.30.
Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Profile
