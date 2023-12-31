Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.37 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $148.76 million and $18.37 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002911 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,999 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 111,431,377.07590568 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.22420754 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $41,368,515.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

