Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Cap Reaches $416.14 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for approximately $46,394.70 or 1.08943195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $416.14 million and $2,260.88 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC was first traded on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 8,969 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

