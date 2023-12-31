Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Up 28.6% in December

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 263,400 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HY. Northland Securities began coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

HY traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.42. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $63.48.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

