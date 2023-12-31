Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,724,700 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the November 30th total of 892,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.
Iberdrola Stock Performance
Shares of IBDSF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,276. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $13.46.
About Iberdrola
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Iberdrola
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.