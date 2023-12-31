Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,724,700 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the November 30th total of 892,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Iberdrola Stock Performance

Shares of IBDSF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,276. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.

