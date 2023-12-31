ICON (ICX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $253.02 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. ICON has a market cap of $253.02 million and $14.94 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 4% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 975,542,207 coins and its circulating supply is 975,542,153 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 975,488,618.3478799 with 975,489,324.4308583 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.25879672 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $6,807,495.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

