Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,909,700 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the November 30th total of 1,484,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 187.2 days.
Innovent Biologics Price Performance
Shares of IVBXF stock remained flat at $4.92 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 451,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,702. Innovent Biologics has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71.
Innovent Biologics Company Profile
