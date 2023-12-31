Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Short Interest Update

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,450,000 shares, a growth of 89.4% from the November 30th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Inpixon Stock Performance

INPX remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Friday. 8,522,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,711,872. Inpixon has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 462.03% and a negative net margin of 258.48%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inpixon

Inpixon Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inpixon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 309,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inpixon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inpixon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 53,521 shares in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an indoor intelligence company in the United States, Canada, India, Germany, Philippines, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) software as a service platform that provides industrial IoT space, including enterprise class, multi-technology RTLS IoT platform for industrial automation; RTLS asset tracking hardware, such as end-to-end portfolio of IoT sensors, and tracking tags to track assets or personnel; Inpixon nanoLOC transceiver, a low-power, highly integrated mixed-signal chip; and video integration solution uses IoT analytics data and allows direct integration with leading video management systems and CCTV.

Featured Stories

