Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ EVMT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35.
Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
About Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.
