Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EVMT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

About Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,702,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,740 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.

