Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the November 30th total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Investar Trading Down 0.5 %

ISTR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.91. 13,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,696. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. Investar has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Investar had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Investar Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on ISTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Investar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Insider Transactions at Investar

In related news, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $29,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,155.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 6,607 shares of company stock valued at $64,685 over the last three months. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Investar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 989,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Investar by 3.5% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 592,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investar by 13.8% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 344,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 41,795 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Investar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 270,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Investar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

Featured Stories

