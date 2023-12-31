iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,000 shares, a growth of 88.3% from the November 30th total of 388,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,068,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,057 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 98,451.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,413,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,788 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. 2,085,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,595. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

