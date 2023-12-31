ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Up 86.7% in December

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of ITOCHU

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOCY. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in ITOCHU in the second quarter worth $707,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ITOCHU by 0.5% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 553,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 1,238.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

ITOCHU Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:ITOCY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,227. ITOCHU has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $84.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that ITOCHU will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

