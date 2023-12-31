Kava (KAVA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $960.11 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002088 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $960.11 million and $21.76 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00091627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00031992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00025052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,862,470 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

