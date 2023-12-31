KickToken Price Tops $0.0163 on Top Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $91.73 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00020512 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,348.09 or 1.00032534 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012018 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011023 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00172433 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,745,643 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,745,660.85067791. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01626656 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $109.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.