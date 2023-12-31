Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Update

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Koç Holding A.S. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KHOLY remained flat at $24.25 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. Koç Holding A.S. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $28.40.
Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile
