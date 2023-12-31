KOK (KOK) Price Tops $0.0125 on Major Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. KOK has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $634,256.03 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01224484 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $815,501.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

