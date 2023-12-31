KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Up 83.1% in December

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the November 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
KOSÉ Stock Performance
Shares of KOSÉ stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,337. KOSÉ has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24.
KOSÉ Company Profile
