KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Up 83.1% in December

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the November 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KOSÉ Stock Performance

Shares of KOSÉ stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,337. KOSÉ has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24.

KOSÉ Company Profile

KOSÉ Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers cosmetics and toiletries products. It provides its products under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, ADDICTION, INFINITY, Predia, SEKKISEI MIYABI, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, MAIHADA, Carté HD, Visée, FASIO, NAILHOLIC, MAKE KEEP MIST, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, Magnifique, and GRACE ONE brands.

