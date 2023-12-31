L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the November 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

L.B. Foster Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ FSTR traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. 29,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,344. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $243.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $145.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. Analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L.B. Foster stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.85% of L.B. Foster as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

