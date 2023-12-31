Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Short Interest Down 24.9% in December

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Lands’ End Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.56. 53,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $10.81.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $324.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. Analysts predict that Lands’ End will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 463,900.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

