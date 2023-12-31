Litecoin Cash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $212.35 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $212.35 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 795,840,637 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 795,823,809.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00455828 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $33.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
