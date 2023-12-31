Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Short Interest Update

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 228,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYRA has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lyra Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Lyra Therapeutics Price Performance

Lyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. 122,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,393. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $275.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.41% and a negative net margin of 4,340.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyra Therapeutics

In other news, insider Harlan Waksal bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,419.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 39.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 12,757,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,832 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 56.4% in the second quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,780,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,010 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 371.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 163,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 114,951 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

See Also

