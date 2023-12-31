Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Marubeni Trading Down 0.7 %

Marubeni stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.76. 8,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,380. Marubeni has a 52-week low of $110.69 and a 52-week high of $187.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.07.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marubeni will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

