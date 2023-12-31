MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Update

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMT. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 85,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 486,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 18.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,575,684 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 244,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 21,863 shares in the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.55. 259,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,004. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

