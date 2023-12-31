Mina (MINA) Price Up 13.9% Over Last Week

Mina (MINA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Mina coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00003167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Mina has a market cap of $1.38 billion and $137.55 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,109,952,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,026,829,491 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,109,570,572.8400393 with 1,026,254,776.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.46221351 USD and is up 7.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $203,234,600.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

