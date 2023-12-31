Monero Achieves Market Cap of $3.01 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $164.01 or 0.00387436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and approximately $71.24 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,331.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00171427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $258.13 or 0.00609774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00051218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00226821 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000707 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,378,470 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

