Moog (NYSE:MOG-A) vs. Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Head to Head Contrast

Moog (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Free Report) and Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Moog and Rocket Lab USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moog N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rocket Lab USA $211.00 million 12.73 -$135.94 million ($0.36) -15.36

Moog has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rocket Lab USA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moog N/A N/A N/A Rocket Lab USA -71.62% -26.98% -17.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Moog and Rocket Lab USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Moog and Rocket Lab USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moog 0 1 0 0 2.00 Rocket Lab USA 0 2 5 0 2.71

Moog currently has a consensus target price of $141.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.61%. Rocket Lab USA has a consensus target price of $7.82, suggesting a potential upside of 41.44%. Given Rocket Lab USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rocket Lab USA is more favorable than Moog.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Rocket Lab USA shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Rocket Lab USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rocket Lab USA beats Moog on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moog

Moog Inc. designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for space vehicles, launch vehicles, military vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, hypersonic missiles, and other defense applications; and gun aiming, stabilization, and automatic ammunition loading. This segment also offers controls for steering tactical and strategic missiles; launcher thrust vector; naval vessels including surface ships, unmanned undersea vehicles, and submarines; and weapons stores management systems for light attack aerial reconnaissance, ground, and sea platforms, as well as positioning controls and components. The company's Industrial Systems segment provides components and systems for applications in injection and blow molding machinery, metal forming presses, and heavy industry customers in steel and aluminum production; supplies electromechanical motion simulation bases for the flight simulation and training applications; and supplies solutions for power generation applications, as well as custom test systems and controls for automotive, structural, and fatigue testing. This segment also offers systems and components for applications in oil and gas exploration and production; components and systems for diagnostic imaging CT scan medical equipment, sleep apnea equipment, oxygen concentrators, infusion therapy, and enteral clinical nutrition; and hydraulics, slip rings, rotary unions and fiber optic rotary joints, motors, and infusion and enteral pumps. Moog Inc. was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets. It also designs, manufactures, and sells Electron small orbital launch vehicles and the Photon satellite platforms, as well as developing the Neutron 8-ton payload class launch vehicle; conducts remote launch activities; and designs and manufactures a range of components and subsystems for the Photon family of spacecraft and broader merchant spacecraft components. The company serves commercial, aerospace prime contractors, and government customers. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

