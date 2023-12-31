Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Update

Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 475,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 816,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Nextech3D.AI from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.
Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nextech3D.AI will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.
