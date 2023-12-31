Niza Global (NIZA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $9.14 Million

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Niza Global has a total market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Niza Global has traded up 61.6% against the US dollar. One Niza Global token can currently be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Niza Global

Niza Global’s launch date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 8,499,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 8,499,999,954 with 3,412,185,921 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.0385551 USD and is up 15.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $9,461,604.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

