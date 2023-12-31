Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Plus Therapeutics by 237.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 185,940 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Plus Therapeutics by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 237,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PSTV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 73,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,882. Plus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.64.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 421.08% and a negative net margin of 404.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

