Prairie Operating Co. (OTCMKTS:PROP) Short Interest Update

Prairie Operating Co. (OTCMKTS:PROP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Prairie Operating Stock Down 5.8 %

PROP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 25,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,365. Prairie Operating has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:PROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

Prairie Operating Co engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

