Qtum (QTUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $90.07 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $376.30 million and $90.07 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $3.59 or 0.00008486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,280.84 or 0.05388066 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00090665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00017103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00024947 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.