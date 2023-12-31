QUASA (QUA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $496.79

QUASA (QUA) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $42,689.45 and $496.79 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 60.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00020512 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,348.09 or 1.00032534 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012018 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011023 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00172433 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00033591 USD and is up 3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $473.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

