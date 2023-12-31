Request Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.72 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Request has a total market capitalization of $95.66 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0957 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021423 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,606.07 or 1.00018850 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012009 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010933 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.90 or 0.00178172 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09504107 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $1,177,392.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

