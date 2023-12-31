RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Short Interest Update

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,077,100 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 2,941,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.3 days.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RIOCF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. 10,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,403. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.26%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at June 30, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 193 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.5 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 11 development properties.

